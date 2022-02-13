Caxton Associates LP Sells 130 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Caxton Associates LP decreased its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,819 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in NetApp were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in NetApp by 10.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 112,341 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $10,084,000 after purchasing an additional 10,193 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in NetApp by 35.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 653,687 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $58,676,000 after buying an additional 170,562 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 5.7% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 219,680 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $19,718,000 after buying an additional 11,757 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in NetApp by 5.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,037,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $182,881,000 after buying an additional 100,945 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 148,297 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $13,311,000 after purchasing an additional 78,186 shares during the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTAP opened at $89.08 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.83 and a 1-year high of $96.82. The stock has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.86.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. NetApp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 136.54%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 48.54%.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total transaction of $380,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,219,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,497,619 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NTAP has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.32.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

