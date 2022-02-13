Caxton Associates LP Buys Shares of 8,201 Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Upwork during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,712,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,493,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Upwork by 23.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 71,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 13,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Upwork by 11.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,741,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,923 shares during the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total transaction of $228,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Layton sold 68,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $3,191,839.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,875 shares of company stock valued at $5,176,238. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UPWK opened at $25.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Upwork Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $64.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -102.36 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.30.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $136.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.79 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UPWK shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Upwork from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of Upwork in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

