Caxton Associates LP Buys Shares of 3,906 Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTRN. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 301.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Citi Trends during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Citi Trends by 218.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the third quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the second quarter worth about $129,000.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CTRN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citi Trends from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Gordon Haskett downgraded Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Citi Trends from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.25.

In related news, VP Charles J. Hynes sold 1,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total value of $108,752.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Lisa A. Powell sold 2,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $220,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have acquired 3,350 shares of company stock worth $233,444 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRN opened at $43.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.15. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $111.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.35 million, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.06.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $227.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.80 million. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 50.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.