Caxton Associates LP Buys New Shares in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Insperity by 860.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Insperity in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Insperity in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Insperity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Insperity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insperity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.28.

In other news, SVP James D. Allison sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.02, for a total transaction of $476,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Insperity stock opened at $91.95 on Friday. Insperity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.24 and a 52-week high of $129.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.98 and a 200-day moving average of $110.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.53.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 156.48% and a net margin of 2.50%. Insperity’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 59.02%.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

