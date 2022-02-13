Caxton Associates LP Buys 738 Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Caxton Associates LP boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 17.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RCII. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Rent-A-Center by 52.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 9,278 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $350,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 29.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,344,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,439,000 after acquiring an additional 528,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 12.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,872,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,782,000 after purchasing an additional 901,410 shares in the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RCII shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

NASDAQ:RCII opened at $38.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.62 and its 200-day moving average is $52.26. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.34 and a 1-year high of $67.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is presently 47.72%.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII).

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.