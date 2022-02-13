Caxton Associates LP Acquires New Shares in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2022

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Revolve Group by 23.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,613,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,960,000 after acquiring an additional 683,374 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,278,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,486,000 after acquiring an additional 623,091 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,500,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,480,000 after acquiring an additional 89,384 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 884,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,955,000 after acquiring an additional 180,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 306.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 872,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,127,000 after acquiring an additional 657,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Revolve Group news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 65,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $5,281,687.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 79,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $5,262,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 309,426 shares of company stock worth $23,667,525 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

RVLV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $74.00 to $85.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $72.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

Shares of RVLV opened at $59.22 on Friday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.38 and a 12 month high of $89.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.00 and its 200-day moving average is $63.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 49.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.33.

Revolve Group Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.