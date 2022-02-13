Caxton Associates LP Acquires New Shares in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Revolve Group by 23.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,613,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,960,000 after acquiring an additional 683,374 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,278,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,486,000 after acquiring an additional 623,091 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,500,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,480,000 after acquiring an additional 89,384 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 884,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,955,000 after acquiring an additional 180,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 306.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 872,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,127,000 after acquiring an additional 657,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Revolve Group news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 65,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $5,281,687.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 79,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $5,262,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 309,426 shares of company stock worth $23,667,525 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

RVLV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $74.00 to $85.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $72.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

Shares of RVLV opened at $59.22 on Friday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.38 and a 12 month high of $89.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.00 and its 200-day moving average is $63.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 49.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.33.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

