Caxton Associates LP Acquires 1,406 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 22.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BHF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,785,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,942,000 after purchasing an additional 79,558 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,501,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,925,000 after purchasing an additional 193,989 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,036,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,128,000 after acquiring an additional 73,836 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 8.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 544,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,796,000 after acquiring an additional 42,988 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.8% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 518,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,430,000 after acquiring an additional 8,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BHF. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

BHF opened at $57.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.93 and a 1 year high of $62.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.48.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $1.97. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 22.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 19.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

