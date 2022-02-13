Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) Trading 12% Higher

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET)’s share price traded up 12% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.56. 114,080 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 91,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.44 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.46. The stock has a market cap of C$44.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.69, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Get Cathedral Energy Services alerts:

Cathedral Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:CET)

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Cathedral Energy Services Inc, provides directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It offers horizontal and directional drilling services; and drilling optimization and well planning services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cathedral Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathedral Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.