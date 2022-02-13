Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) Trading 12% Higher

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET)’s share price traded up 12% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.56. 114,080 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 91,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.
The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.44 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.46. The stock has a market cap of C$44.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.69, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.10.
Cathedral Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:CET)
