Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)’s share price traded up 5.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.91 and last traded at $7.83. 48,660 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,056,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.41.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.85.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.13. The company has a market capitalization of $818.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.35.

In other news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 3,612 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $25,247.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPRX. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,259,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,389 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 142.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,331,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,654,000 after purchasing an additional 782,870 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 540.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 781,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 659,072 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,004,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 709.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 370,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

