Cat Token Price Reaches $0.20 (CAT)

Cat Token (CURRENCY:CAT) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Cat Token has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $953.00 worth of Cat Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cat Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000464 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cat Token has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.25 or 0.00299018 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00013883 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001019 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Cat Token Coin Profile

Cat Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2013. Cat Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,527,607 coins. The Reddit community for Cat Token is https://reddit.com/r/cattoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cat Token is gocattoken.com . Cat Token’s official Twitter account is @CatcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Catcoin launched on December 24th, 2013 as a scrypt version of Bitcoin, with only 21 million coins to be mined at 50 coins per 10-minute blocks. We are an open community that wishes to use P2P tech to better the lives of cats and their humans. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

