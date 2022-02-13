Cascadia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CCAI) Short Interest Up 425.0% in January

Cascadia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CCAI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 425.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CCAI stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. Cascadia Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Cascadia Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $299,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Cascadia Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Cascadia Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $7,152,000.

Cascadia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Cascadia Acquisition Corp. is based in Seattle, Washington.

