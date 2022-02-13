Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $324,174,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 7,892.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 584,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,690,000 after acquiring an additional 577,515 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 122.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 820,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,688,000 after acquiring an additional 451,433 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 5,341.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 351,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,634,000 after purchasing an additional 344,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,606,000. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TT. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Trane Technologies from $213.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $174.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.53.

Shares of TT stock opened at $152.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.04. The company has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $147.55 and a 1-year high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 42.37%.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 5,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $941,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,986,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,140 shares of company stock worth $20,992,811. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

