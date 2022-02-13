Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 683 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.7% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 54,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 59.5% in the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 13,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 82.4% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 27.7% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 25,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $173.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.96. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $178.85.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.