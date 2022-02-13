Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $413,000 Stock Position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PZA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,777,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,788 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,708,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,567,000 after acquiring an additional 227,809 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 983,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,428,000 after buying an additional 177,610 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,110,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 826,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,203,000 after buying an additional 110,441 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PZA opened at $25.99 on Friday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.94 and a 1 year high of $27.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.96.

