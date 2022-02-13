Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,732 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AIG. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in American International Group during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American International Group during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in American International Group by 35.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in American International Group by 896.5% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $60.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.17 and a 1-year high of $63.54.

In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total transaction of $407,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on AIG shares. StockNews.com lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on American International Group from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.36.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

