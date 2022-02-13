Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 250 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,239 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other Starbucks news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX opened at $93.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $93.36 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

Several brokerages have commented on SBUX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $112.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.14.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.