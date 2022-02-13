Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 55 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,583 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter valued at $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter valued at $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 53.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 26,123.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 11,233 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 12,300 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.33, for a total transaction of $4,001,559.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 37,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total transaction of $12,266,751.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,684 shares of company stock worth $25,657,572 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHR opened at $272.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $301.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.61. The firm has a market cap of $194.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $211.22 and a 52 week high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 9.74%.

DHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.40.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.