Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $335.35.

Several analysts recently commented on CVNA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded Carvana from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Carvana from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Carvana from $390.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th.

In related news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total transaction of $41,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neha Parikh sold 259 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $73,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 440 shares of company stock valued at $119,329 in the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Carvana by 25.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 20.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 392.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,589 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

CVNA stock opened at $141.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $194.91 and its 200-day moving average is $271.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The company has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.48 and a beta of 2.35. Carvana has a twelve month low of $130.25 and a twelve month high of $376.83.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

