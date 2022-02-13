CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $158.91.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KMX shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seaport Res Ptn raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citic Securities began coverage on CarMax in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $108.48 on Friday. CarMax has a 1-year low of $102.47 and a 1-year high of $155.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.86. The company has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.49.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in CarMax by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in CarMax by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 108,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in CarMax by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in CarMax by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 90,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,470,000 after purchasing an additional 17,058 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

