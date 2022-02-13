Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $224.56, but opened at $235.09. Carlisle Companies shares last traded at $242.17, with a volume of 2,531 shares changing hands.

The conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.25. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSL. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $270.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zelman & Associates started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 655,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $162,638,000 after acquiring an additional 18,767 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $72,176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $234.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.45.

About Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL)

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.