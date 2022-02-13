Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CZMWY shares. HSBC raised Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

OTCMKTS:CZMWY traded down $7.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $151.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,694. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a twelve month low of $143.55 and a twelve month high of $235.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.37.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It operates through the Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery business segments. The Ophthalmic Devices segment includes intraocular lenses, surgical visualization solutions and medical laser and diagnostic systems.

