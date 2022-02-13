Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Stake Cut by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Capri by 320.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,253,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,702,000 after buying an additional 955,903 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in Capri by 10.8% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,599,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,661,000 after buying an additional 450,106 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Capri by 5,191.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 416,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,846,000 after buying an additional 409,081 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Capri by 8.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,167,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,345,000 after buying an additional 309,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Capri by 157.9% in the second quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 492,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,167,000 after buying an additional 301,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Capri alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPRI. OTR Global cut Capri to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Capri from $99.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Capri from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.05.

NYSE:CPRI opened at $67.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $43.46 and a 1-year high of $72.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.43.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.53. Capri had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $50,417.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Capri Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.