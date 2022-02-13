Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Price Target to $88.00

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $104.00 to $88.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IIVI. Morgan Stanley raised II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on II-VI from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised II-VI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp cut II-VI to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on II-VI from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.31.

IIVI stock opened at $66.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.78. II-VI has a fifty-two week low of $54.35 and a fifty-two week high of $98.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.18. II-VI had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 10.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that II-VI will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other II-VI news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 500 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $34,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,600 shares of company stock worth $951,270 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 32.4% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 107.8% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,046 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,053,000 after purchasing an additional 86,136 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 454.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 81,898 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 67,137 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 12.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 7.4% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,183 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after purchasing an additional 9,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

