Cameco (TSE:CCO) Upgraded at Eight Capital

Eight Capital upgraded shares of Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Eight Capital currently has C$38.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$35.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. CIBC assumed coverage on Cameco in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a C$37.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$34.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cameco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$36.25 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$35.18.

TSE CCO opened at C$28.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -329.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$27.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$27.21. Cameco has a 52 week low of C$18.41 and a 52 week high of C$35.47.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.42%. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -93.02%.

In other Cameco news, Senior Officer Tim Scott Gitzel bought 4,089 shares of Cameco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$26.81 per share, with a total value of C$109,626.09. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 373,924 shares in the company, valued at C$10,024,902.44.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

