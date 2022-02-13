Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Given New C$30.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Cameco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC started coverage on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Cameco stock opened at $22.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -317.81 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.69 and its 200 day moving average is $22.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $28.49.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Cameco had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cameco will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -85.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 45,417.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 98,101 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Cameco in the first quarter worth about $446,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cameco by 16.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 25,793 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cameco by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 477,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Cameco by 7.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

