Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

CCJ has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Cameco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Cameco from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $22.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $28.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of -317.81 and a beta of 0.88.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Cameco had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cameco will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. Cameco’s payout ratio is -85.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cameco by 45,417.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 98,101 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 25,793 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 477,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Cameco by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the period. 58.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cameco

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

