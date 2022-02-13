Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $35.00. The stock had previously closed at $25.33, but opened at $24.52. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Callaway Golf shares last traded at $24.62, with a volume of 33,322 shares.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America started coverage on Callaway Golf in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Callaway Golf from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.83.

In other Callaway Golf news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 139,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $4,194,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $86,430,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,167,332 shares of company stock worth $91,355,635 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,564,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 201.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,132,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426,885 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,076,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082,413 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,433,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 9,635.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,146,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,004 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.94.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $711.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.02 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Callaway Golf Company Profile (NYSE:ELY)

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear, and Other segments. The Golf Equipment segment focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment refers to the development and sale of soft goods under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

