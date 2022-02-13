Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $711.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.02 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 11.00%. Callaway Golf’s revenue was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Callaway Golf updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE ELY opened at $22.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.94 and a 200-day moving average of $27.87. Callaway Golf has a 12 month low of $21.83 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

In related news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $86,430,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.55 per share, for a total transaction of $102,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,167,332 shares of company stock worth $91,355,635 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,797,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,631,000 after acquiring an additional 113,232 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $311,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ELY shares. Bank of America started coverage on Callaway Golf in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Callaway Golf in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Callaway Golf currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear, and Other segments. The Golf Equipment segment focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment refers to the development and sale of soft goods under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

