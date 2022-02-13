California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,797 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 487,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,797 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Digital Realty Trust worth $70,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,941,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,398,596,000 after purchasing an additional 175,344 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 74.6% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,066,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,598,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727,471 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,207,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,536,034,000 after acquiring an additional 666,830 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,056,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $728,505,000 after acquiring an additional 133,077 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,182,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $629,261,000 after acquiring an additional 207,116 shares in the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DLR opened at $136.29 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.65 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22. The stock has a market cap of $38.68 billion, a PE ratio of 57.51, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 195.78%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet cut Digital Realty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $172.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.46.

In related news, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total value of $332,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total value of $8,415,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

