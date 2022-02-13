California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 10,567 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,329,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,567 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of MetLife worth $82,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 170,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,531,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,104,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 135,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,368,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 364.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 152,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after acquiring an additional 119,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,182,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,579,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123,446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.47.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $71.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.37 and a 12 month high of $72.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.12.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.70. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

