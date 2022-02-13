Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Sets New 1-Year High at $50.48

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $50.48 and last traded at $49.51, with a volume of 377413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.61.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WHD shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Cactus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 5.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.89. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.17 and a beta of 2.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cactus’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Cactus by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,017,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,974,000 after purchasing an additional 574,963 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cactus by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,221,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,752,000 after purchasing an additional 130,443 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cactus by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,967,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,641,000 after purchasing an additional 22,569 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Cactus by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,334,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Cactus by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,207,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,973,000 after purchasing an additional 619,369 shares during the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

