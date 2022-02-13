C Donald Whitmire, Jr. Sells 44,000 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Stock

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,911,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $42.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.44 and a 1-year high of $46.20.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.38%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.65.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,422,655 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,539,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948,847 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 61,756,575 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,008,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223,718 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 48,853,445 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,038,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,521 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,550,497 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,021,538,000 after purchasing an additional 219,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,541,750 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $773,747,000 after purchasing an additional 397,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

