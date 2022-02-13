Bytom (BTM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.96 Million

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 13th. Bytom has a market cap of $42.42 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bytom has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for $0.0259 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.15 or 0.00298538 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00013824 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001014 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,734,809,212 coins and its circulating supply is 1,638,003,856 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

