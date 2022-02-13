Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) by 6.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,839,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,921 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Burning Rock Biotech were worth $32,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BNR. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech during the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Burning Rock Biotech by 65.0% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. 26.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BNR opened at $7.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.42. Burning Rock Biotech Limited has a 52 week low of $7.62 and a 52 week high of $39.75. The company has a market capitalization of $799.79 million, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of -1.69.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by ($0.03). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 31.26% and a negative net margin of 142.63%. The firm had revenue of $19.65 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Burning Rock Biotech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Burning Rock Biotech Profile

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

