Brokerages Set Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Price Target at $102.67

Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.67.

POWI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

In related news, VP Clifford Walker sold 638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $50,969.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total transaction of $270,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,183 shares of company stock worth $2,533,705. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POWI. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Power Integrations by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:POWI traded down $2.35 on Thursday, hitting $84.52. The stock had a trading volume of 550,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,668. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.68. Power Integrations has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $110.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 0.95.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Power Integrations had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 17.98%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Power Integrations will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.29%.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.