Brokerages Set NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) Price Target at €40.75

Shares of NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €40.75 ($46.84).

A number of analysts have commented on NOEJ shares. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($40.23) target price on NORMA Group in a report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($37.93) target price on NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($57.47) price objective on NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($54.02) price objective on NORMA Group in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €47.00 ($54.02) price objective on NORMA Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NORMA Group stock traded down €0.50 ($0.57) on Thursday, reaching €31.50 ($36.21). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,678. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €33.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €37.16. NORMA Group has a 52 week low of €31.24 ($35.91) and a 52 week high of €49.36 ($56.74). The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.46.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

