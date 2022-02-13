Brokerages Set iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Target Price at $20.00

Shares of iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ICAD shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of iCAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of iCAD from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of iCAD in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Guggenheim cut shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of iCAD from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other iCAD news, Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $67,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Klein bought 13,475 shares of iCAD stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $99,445.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 21,975 shares of company stock valued at $159,761 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iCAD by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 378,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in iCAD by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 271,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 113,600 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iCAD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,807,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in iCAD by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 116,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 8,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iCAD by 127.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ICAD opened at $5.44 on Thursday. iCAD has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $21.44. The stock has a market cap of $136.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.21.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

