Brokerages Set Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Target Price at $56.67

Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.67.

HXL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial raised Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Hexcel from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HXL. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Hexcel by 114.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,947,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $357,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171,371 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,048,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $106,124,000 after acquiring an additional 622,263 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 284.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 657,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,015,000 after acquiring an additional 486,509 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,679,053 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $86,975,000 after acquiring an additional 337,683 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,812,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HXL traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.94. 988,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,403. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 283.91 and a beta of 1.34. Hexcel has a twelve month low of $46.77 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.25.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $360.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.20 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 1.22%. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hexcel will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

