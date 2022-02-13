Brokerages Set Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) PT at $36.00

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

BEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.50 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

BEN stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,798,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,322,707. The firm has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Franklin Resources has a 12-month low of $24.91 and a 12-month high of $38.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.44.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.69%.

In other Franklin Resources news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $358,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Franklin Resources by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,185,381 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,029,611,000 after purchasing an additional 252,788 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,112,256 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $227,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,055 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,140,085 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $171,673,000 after acquiring an additional 144,639 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,487,563 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $150,289,000 after acquiring an additional 224,921 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,961,084 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $117,723,000 after acquiring an additional 103,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.65% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

