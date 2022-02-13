Brokerages Set Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Price Target at $14.20

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.20.

EGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Eldorado Gold stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.03. 3,895,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,209,940. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.17 and its 200 day moving average is $9.01. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $13.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.88, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 385,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after buying an additional 118,489 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 22,336 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 158.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 115,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. 56.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.