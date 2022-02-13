Brokerages Set Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Price Target at $14.20

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.20.
EGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.
Eldorado Gold stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.03. 3,895,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,209,940. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.17 and its 200 day moving average is $9.01. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $13.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.88, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
About Eldorado Gold
Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
