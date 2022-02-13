Brokerages Set Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Price Target at $72.40

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTL traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.46. 122,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,520. Castle Biosciences has a 52 week low of $31.46 and a 52 week high of $99.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.76. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.62 and a beta of 0.59.

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $87,191.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,910 shares of company stock worth $2,280,165. 39.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSTL. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 98,337.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 490,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,948,000 after buying an additional 489,719 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $19,408,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,823,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $15,109,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,691,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,074,000 after buying an additional 328,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

