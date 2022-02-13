Brokerages Expect Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.78 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) will report earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.68). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($4.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.02) to ($2.40). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TARS shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.80.

NASDAQ:TARS opened at $14.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.84. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $14.41 and a 1-year high of $42.50.

In other news, Director Michael Ackermann sold 5,833 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $143,958.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

