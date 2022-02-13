Brokerages Expect scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) to Post -$0.34 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.34) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for scPharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.32). scPharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that scPharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($1.08). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($1.24). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover scPharmaceuticals.

Get scPharmaceuticals alerts:

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07.

Separately, SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of SCPH traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.93. 11,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,646. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.41. scPharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $8.20. The stock has a market cap of $134.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

In related news, CEO John H. Tucker purchased 10,000 shares of scPharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCPH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 980.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in scPharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 6,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in scPharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

scPharmaceuticals Company Profile

scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include furosemide, used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and ceftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting. The company was founded by Pieter Muntendam and Bertram Pitt in February 2013 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on scPharmaceuticals (SCPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for scPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for scPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.