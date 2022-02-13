Brokerages Expect Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $319.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) to report sales of $319.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $299.58 million and the highest is $336.50 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties posted sales of $126.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 152.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.
On average, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full year sales of $881.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $861.52 million to $900.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ryman Hospitality Properties.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RHP. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.33.
NYSE:RHP opened at $88.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 1.72. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12 month low of $68.64 and a 12 month high of $96.69.
Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.
