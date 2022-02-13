Brokerages Expect Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $319.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) to report sales of $319.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $299.58 million and the highest is $336.50 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties posted sales of $126.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 152.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full year sales of $881.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $861.52 million to $900.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RHP. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RHP. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 298,621.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,102,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,021,000 after buying an additional 2,102,293 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 776.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,296,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,749 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 163.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,609,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,112,000 after purchasing an additional 999,229 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 229.5% in the 4th quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 565,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,036,000 after purchasing an additional 394,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,644,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,640,000 after purchasing an additional 390,397 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RHP opened at $88.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 1.72. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12 month low of $68.64 and a 12 month high of $96.69.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

