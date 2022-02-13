Brokerages Expect Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Will Post Earnings of -$1.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) will announce earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.93) and the lowest is ($1.19). Praxis Precision Medicines reported earnings of ($0.87) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.
On average, analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines will report full year earnings of ($3.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.82) to ($3.55). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($4.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.39) to ($3.75). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Praxis Precision Medicines.
PRAX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on Praxis Precision Medicines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.
NASDAQ PRAX opened at $12.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.24. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 12 month low of $12.38 and a 12 month high of $53.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.42.
About Praxis Precision Medicines
Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.
