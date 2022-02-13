Brokerages Expect Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) will announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Horace Mann Educators’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.02. Horace Mann Educators reported earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will report full year earnings of $3.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Horace Mann Educators.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $61,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,803,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,762,000 after purchasing an additional 76,061 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 1.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,165,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,973,000 after purchasing an additional 39,045 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,976,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,203,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,465,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,837,000 after purchasing an additional 41,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 186.4% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,047,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,193,000 after purchasing an additional 681,700 shares during the last quarter. 98.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HMN traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.50. The stock had a trading volume of 194,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.45. Horace Mann Educators has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $44.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 36.58%.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

