Brokerages Expect GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) will announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for GCM Grosvenor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. GCM Grosvenor posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 177.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor will report full-year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.59. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GCM Grosvenor.

Get GCM Grosvenor alerts:

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $118.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.35 million. GCM Grosvenor had a negative return on equity of 154.79% and a net margin of 2.97%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised GCM Grosvenor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group began coverage on GCM Grosvenor in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 702,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after buying an additional 8,190 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 139.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 146,781 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 5,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.11% of the company’s stock.

GCMG traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.10. 305,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,089. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 0.10. GCM Grosvenor has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $13.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.73.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GCM Grosvenor (GCMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Grosvenor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Grosvenor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.