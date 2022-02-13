Brokerages Expect Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $999.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) to announce $999.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Colfax’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.03 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $952.00 million. Colfax posted sales of $828.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colfax will report full-year sales of $3.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $3.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $4.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Colfax.

Get Colfax alerts:

CFX has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Colfax from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Colfax in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

Shares of Colfax stock traded down $1.02 on Friday, reaching $40.68. 1,051,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,821. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Colfax has a twelve month low of $38.11 and a twelve month high of $54.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.30, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.69.

In related news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $192,613.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $104,884.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Colfax by 102.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,619,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,943,000 after buying an additional 2,841,927 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Colfax by 36.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,273,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,237,000 after buying an additional 881,891 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Colfax by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,504,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,140,000 after buying an additional 762,210 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Colfax by 114.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,108,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,884,000 after buying an additional 591,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Colfax by 18.5% during the third quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,728,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,153,000 after buying an additional 581,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Colfax (CFX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.