Brokerages Expect Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) to Announce $0.74 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) will announce $0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.72. Arista Networks posted earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $2.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Arista Networks.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $147.50 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $94.75 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $108.25 to $133.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.17.

ANET traded down $6.15 on Friday, reaching $120.92. 2,445,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,010,865. The stock has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a PE ratio of 49.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.25. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $65.52 and a twelve month high of $148.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.60.

In other news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.02, for a total value of $1,815,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total transaction of $212,664.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 757,694 shares of company stock valued at $114,495,497 in the last quarter. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Arista Networks by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Arista Networks by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.51% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arista Networks (ANET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.