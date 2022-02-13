Brokerages Anticipate Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) to Announce $0.73 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) to announce $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.74. Xcel Energy posted earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Xcel Energy.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XEL. KeyCorp upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI raised Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $66.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.67. Xcel Energy has a 1 year low of $57.23 and a 1 year high of $72.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.82%.

In other Xcel Energy news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $3,378,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

